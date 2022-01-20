PICTURES: Operation Transformat 5k walk in Kildare

John Doran, Syl Merrins, Gita Ram and Fiach Andrews from Kildare Sports Partnership
Operation Transformation 5k walks, in association with Kildare Sports Partnership, took place in Celbridge and Athy last Saturday. Photographer Aishling Conway snapped some of the eager walkers out and about in the grounds of Castletown House, Celbridge.
