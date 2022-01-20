Call for buggies to access section of Blueway route in south Kildare

A gate at Wilson's Bridge near Rathangan / GOOGLEMAPS
Councillor Anne Connolly has called for a walk-through opening at a Canal bridge near Rathangan to be made wider to enable buggies and wheelchairs to access the Blueway route.
The politician asked that the Council liaise with Irish Waterways to resolve the issue at Wilson's Bridge, Kiltaghan.
The Council said that in the long term, the gate is scheduled to be removed and replaced with a staggered gate further down the towpath.
Senior Executive Office in the Planning Department, Mairéad Hunt added: "The existing gate is narrow due to historical issues with local horses accessing the bank.
"In the interim between now and the bound surfacing and access works being completed, Waterways Ireland propose to open the main gate and place two bollards in the gate opening to prevent vehicular traffic.
"These temporary modifications will be undertaken in the next fortnight, with the permanent solution being in place in Summer 2022."
