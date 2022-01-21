Search

21 Jan 2022

IRELAND WEATHER FORECAST: Dry weather ahead for the weekend according to Met Eireann

IRELAND WEATHER FORECAST: Dry weather ahead for the weekend according to Met Eireann

It looks like this weekend will be dry

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Jan 2022

Here is the weekend forecast from Met Eireann

Today is expected to be mainly dry but rather cloudy.

The national weather forecaster says there will be few bright or sunny spells too though with the best chance of these across the east and south. Some possible patchy drizzle also, mainly on western and northwestern coasts. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees, in light to moderate southwest breezes.

"Staying mostly dry and cloudy tonight with light to moderate southwesterly breezes. Just a little patchy in coastal parts of the west and north. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees generally but it may dip a little colder locally under any clearer spells in the east and south with a touch of frost and some fog patches.

"A similar day in store for Saturday - overall dry and cloudy though patchy drizzle will affect the northwest, with just a few bright or sunny spells elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light or moderate southwesterly breezes, fresher near the northwest coast.

"On Saturday night, drizzle may affect western coastal fringes where it will be breezy. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in the west but a little colder in the east dipping down to between -1 and 3 degrees with a touch of frost possible there, in light to moderate southerly breezes. A few mist or fog patches also.

"Sunday will be another dry and cloudy day for most with just occasional bright spells developing. However, there'll be some patchy drizzle or light rain occurring in southwestern and western coastal areas, becoming persistent at times later in the day and overnight. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes, fresher near Atlantic coasts."

