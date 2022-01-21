Search

21 Jan 2022

LATEST: Kildare Gardaí stop several motorists speeding during school run

Clonaghdoo National School to receive new road sign

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

21 Jan 2022

Several motorists were fined for speeding during a school run this week.

Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed cheeks in Rathcoffey at the time.

A total of eight motorists were found speeding in a 50kph zone during school drop-offs.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices (FCPN) were issued to all drivers.

Gardaí said: "Please Slow Down and obey the speed limits."

Meanwhile, Naas Roads Policing Unit were on patrol this week when they found a motorist driving while using a mobile phone. 

The driver was found to be an Unaccompanied Learner driver with No L-Plates displayed.

The vehicle was seized and a FCPN was issued. Court proceedings will follow.

Elsewhere, a car speeding in the Newbridge area was stopped and it was found that another car's disc was displayed.

The driver had also been disqualified. The motorist was arrested and court proceedings will follow.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media