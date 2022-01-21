Can you believe it?! Four-bed house for €30k at auction

The property for sale / PHOTO: BIDX.1
Could this be the cheapest house in Ireland?
This semi-detached 4 bedroom house in Co Limerick has a guide price of €30,000 at an upcoming online auction.
The two-storey Newcastlewest property, which requires refurbishment, has generous surrounding gardens.
The house extends to to approximately 123 sq.m (1,324 sq. ft).
The potential home is on a site area extending to approximately 0.08 hectares (0.2 acres).
The property is located on the R552 regional Road in the centre of Feohanagh village.
Local amenities a Service Station and St Mary's Church.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.