73 new social houses for Naas, Kildare

The homes will be built at Caragh Road
Money had been provided for another social housing development in Naas.
Kildare County Council is in the process of preparing tender documents for the appointment of a design team.
Some 73 units are planned for Caragh Road.
It is hoped that the public consultation process will start by the year’s end.
