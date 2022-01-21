Pedestrian crossing is needed at Naas, Kildare

Sallins Road, Naas.
A pedestrian crossing is needed at Sallins Road, Naas.
Cllr Bill Clear said a crossing or a raised table uncontrolled crossing, which features a raised layer on the roadway, is necessary at The Sycamores estate.
He pointed out that Wolfe Tone Street, a four lane route, is nearby and he said the area is unsafe. He also pointed out that part of the Sallins Road has no footpath on one side.
“It really needs a crossing,” he told a Naas Municipal District meeting on January 11.
But Kildare County Council says no money is available for the provision of a crossing at that location.
However the request will be examined as part of a project to improve facilities for cyclists on the road, but to consider this before that project “would be considered premature.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.