Kildare Property Watch: Space and privacy on offer in the middle of Kildare town

A three-bedroom/two bathroom townhouse, centrally located in Kildare town, has come on the market with an asking price of €279,000.

The home at 5 Abbey Terrace, offers an excellent opportunity for buyers to own a deceptively spacious three-bedroom townhouse, complete with private parking, private walled garden and a purpose-built shed.

According to selling agent Stewart Properties, the home is well laid out with semi solid wooden flooring throughout, an open fireplace in the living room, built-in wardrobes in each bedroom plus gas fired central heating.

It comes with added storage space via the purpose-built shed in the rear garden.

The garden offers lovers of the outdoors a space to use their green fingers, with a part paved/part lawn yard and high walls for added privacy.

The property itself briefly comprises of living room and open fire place, fully fitted kitchen and dining room, a guest W/C, a spacious back garden and shed, a carpeted stairs and landing, a spacious bathroom, two double bedrooms and one single, all complete with fitted wardrobes andan attic hatch for added storage.

For more information and to make an appointment to view, contact Stewart Property Solutions on 045 888761.

The living room in the property