Search

22 Jan 2022

Kildare Property Watch: Space and privacy on offer in the middle of Kildare town

5 Abbey Terrace, Kildare town: Spacious townhouse in a central location for €279,000

Kildare Property Watch: Space and privacy on offer in the middle of Kildare town

5 Abbey Terrace, Kildare town

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Jan 2022

A three-bedroom/two bathroom townhouse, centrally located in Kildare town, has come on the market with an asking price of €279,000.

The home at 5 Abbey Terrace, offers an excellent opportunity for buyers to own a deceptively spacious three-bedroom townhouse, complete with private parking, private walled garden and a purpose-built shed.

According to selling agent Stewart Properties, the home is well laid out with semi solid wooden flooring throughout, an open fireplace in the living room, built-in wardrobes in each bedroom plus gas fired central heating.

It comes with added storage space via the purpose-built shed in the rear garden.

The garden offers lovers of the outdoors a space to use their green fingers, with a part paved/part lawn yard and high walls for added privacy.

The property itself briefly comprises of living room and open fire place, fully fitted kitchen and dining room, a guest W/C, a spacious back garden and shed, a carpeted stairs and landing, a spacious bathroom, two double bedrooms and one single, all complete with fitted wardrobes andan attic hatch for added storage.

For more information and to make an appointment to view, contact Stewart Property Solutions on 045 888761.

The living room in the property

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media