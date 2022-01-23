Met Éireann issue weather forecast for Sunday and next week

It looks set to remain largely dry and cold over the next few days and into next week, Met Éireann's latest forecast indicates.

In their forecast for this weekend, they say high pressure will remain dominant and with the exception of some drizzle primarily in the west of the country, our weather is likely to remain stable before a bit of a change next week.

Read Met Éireann full weekend forecast and early predictions for next week below:

SUNDAY

Another largely dry and cloudy day for most with just occasional brighter intervals developing. Occasional light rain or drizzle will affect western and southwestern coastal areas, becoming persistent in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees Celsius. Light to moderate southerly breezes, fresher near Atlantic coasts.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue to affect western, southwestern and northwestern coastal areas on Sunday night. It will stay mostly dry elsewhere though, with variable cloud and clear intervals. Lows of 3 to 7 degrees, but dipping down to between 0 and 3 degrees under any clearer breaks in the east. Light to moderate southerly breezes.

MONDAY

Monday will bring a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Most places will be dry again, however, patchy light rain and drizzle will continue in some Atlantic coastal areas. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees Celsius with light southerly breezes.

MONDAY NIGHT

Largely dry and cloudy with occasional clearer breaks with just the odd drizzle patch. Lows of 0 and 5 degrees Celsius in light southerly breezes.

TUESDAY

Little change in weather conditions for Tuesday. Largely dry and cloudy with just a few spots of drizzle and some limited brighter intervals. Highs of 6 to 8 degrees with light southerly breezes.

FURTHER OUTLOOK

At the moment, it looks set to become breezy with a spell of rain extending from the Atlantic during Wednesday. Cooler, brighter and more showery conditions look likely to follow for the first part of Thursday before high pressure builds in again from the southwest later on Thursday and on Friday.