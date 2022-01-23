Search

23 Jan 2022

Naas through to All-Ireland

Kildare champs march on to club hurling decider

Kevin Aherne, ,Naas

Tommy Callaghan

23 Jan 2022 4:33 PM

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Naas are through to the All-Ireland Club IHC final after a fully deserved five point win over Tourín of Mayo in Ballinssloe this afternoon.

In a tough, close encouter, once Naas took the lead late in the opening half, they dominanted most of the rest of the game and while Tourín never really went away, they chasing throughout the second half.

Jack Sheridan was again the leading Naas scoring, hitting eight points in total, but really this was a real team peformance.

The opening half was nip and tuck with Tuarín getting off the the brighter start taking a three point lead by the seventh minute, however Naas gradually got into, were level by 22 minute; went four clear by the 27 minute only for Tuairín to hit back with thelast two points before the break leaving the score board reading Naas 0-9 Tuairín 0-7.

Scorers: Naas, Jack Sheridan 0-8 (6 frees), Brian Byrne 0-4 (4 frees), James Burke 0-1, Shane Ryan 0-1, Ross Kelly 0-1, Kevin Aherne 0-2, Kevin Whelan 0-1,

Tuairín, Shane Boland 0-6 (5 frees), Cathaal Freeeman 0-2, Eoin Delaney 0-1, Joe Boyle 0-1, Conor Henry 0-1, Sean Kelly 0-1 (free), Fergal Bolalnd 0-1.

NAAS: Cormac Gallagher; John McKeon, Richie Hogan, Conor Gormley; Kevin Whelan, Ross Kelly, Sean Gainey; Rian Boran, Simon Leacy; Kevin Aherne, Jack Sheridan, Cathal Dowling; Brian Byrne cpt., James Burke, Shane Ryan. Subs: Conor Dowling for Jack Sheridan (blood sub 21-23 minutes); Conor Dowling for Shane Ryan (42 minutes); Cdonan Boran for John McKeon (61 minutes); Charlie Sheridan for Jack Sheridan (62 minutes).

TUAIRÍN: Bobby Douglas; Gary Nolan, Michael Morley, Daniel Huane; Joe Boyle, Stephen Coyne, David Kenny; Oisin Greally, Liam Lavin; Sean Kenny, Cathal Freeman, Shane Boland; Sean Regan, Cathal Freeman, Shane Boland. Subs: David Harrison for Liam Lavin (46 minutes); Conor Henry for Gary Nolan (48 minutes); Brian Morley for Sean Kenny (48 minutes);

REFEREE: Kevin Jordan, Tipperary.

