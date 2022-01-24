Search

24 Jan 2022

Green light for €5m car showroom facility in Kilcullen

Green light for €5m car showroom facility in Kilcullen

FILE PHOTO / pexels.com

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

24 Jan 2022 12:33 PM

Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for a car showroom with an estimated construction cost of over €5m in Kilcullen. 

Bella Enterprises Limited trading as Dunleas of Kilcullen is planning the facility for the sale of cars and it will include entrance lobby, display area, offices and ancillary accommodation.

Workshops and service areas will be included a ground floor level.

Offices, parts storage and ancillary accommodation is planned at first floor level.

The designs include provision of signage, on-site parking for sale and display of vehicles and secure vehicle compound storage areas.

Members of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District last week agreed to a Material Contravention of the Kilcullen Local Area Plan to change the local zoning from industrial to retail to allow for motor sales. 

The total site area is just over 1.5 hectares, according to the Construction Information Services database. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media