Attention coffee lovers! New Costa café to open in Kildare shopping centre

Kildare Co Council has granted planning permission for a new Costa cafe in Celbridge Shopping Centre.
MBCC Foods Ireland Limited, which trades as Costa Coffee in Ireland, plans to build a standalone cafe / restaurant unit.
The facility will have an overall height of 5.85m and a gross floor area of 235 sq.m.
The development will be used for the preparation and sale of food and beverages for consumption on and off the premises.
The designs include an outdoor seating area, a new pedestrian crossing and landscaping.
Being planned are 13 vehicle spaces and eight cycle spaces.
The existing recycling centre within the shopping centre car park will be relocated.
