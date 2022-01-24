Search

24 Jan 2022

Head of Kildare car dealership thanks security officer who saved premises from 'catastrophic event'

Head of Kildare car dealership thanks security officer who saved premises from 'catastrophic event'

Managint Director of Manguard Plus, Sean Hall

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

24 Jan 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A car dealership in Kildare has said it was saved from "a catastrophic event" thanks to the actions of one security officer on its premises two weeks ago.

Security at Conlan’s in Newhall is managed by Manguard Plus (MP), Ireland’s largest privately owned security company.

The dealership definitely got value for its security budget: MP confirmed that the officer (whose identity cannot be disclosed for operational reasons) on duty that fateful night was monitoring the CCTV for the premises.

He wasn’t satisfied that all was well, which prompted him to personally investigate the area.

Shortly after, the employee stumbled upon a fire on the site, and called emergency fire services, who managed to contain the blaze.

Nicky Conlan, Head of Business at Conlan’s, commended the MP worker for his quick-thinking: "There is no doubt that the quick witted action by the MP Control Room Operator saved our company from a catastrophic event."

"If the blaze had taken hold there is no question whatsoever that the damage would have been significant enough to cause us to cease trading for an extended period of time and would have been looking at a rebuild."

Conlan continued: "The sharpness of the security officer was absolutely crucial in preventing a potentially disastrous event for us.

"It is heartening and encouraging to know that there are people who have pride in their jobs and take their responsibilities seriously, there are a true example of all that is good about people and are a credit to their employers.

"I would like to both commend and thank this amazing MP team for their unstinting and diligent service to our company, they are definitely a company who provide security in the true sense of the word," he concluded.

Managing Director of MP, Sean Hall, said that the training MP's security staff undertake, "coupled with huge investments in technology," were crucial in securing a good outcome for Conlan’s.

"The MP Control Room is one of the most sophisticated and high tech in the country, and so human skill and observation combined with technology secured a good outcome for our client," he explained.

"We are very proud of the hard working staff we employ at MP... it is their sharpness and skill, coupled with a decent work ethic, that ensures our clients are given the absolute best service they want and deserve.

"I am so personally proud of this Officer, he had an inkling that not all was right at the premises and pro actively investigated it."

"Going beyond the call of duty is what we do at MP and this Officer certainly did that," Hall added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media