Nearly 100 new homes planned for former Odlum's site in Sallins, Co Kildare

A view of silos on the old Odlum's Mills site
Nearly 100 homes are being planned for the former Odlum's Mill complex beside the Grand Canal in Sallins.
Developers Springwood Limited are proposing a mix of 92 apartments and houses as well as a creche and retail building.
A two-storey creche and a two-storey retail complex are also planned.
The designs have provision to demolish 11 old buildings as well as 10 grain silos.
A pedestrian/cycle path is also planned for beside the Canal.
The high-profile development site was put on the market in 2020 with a guide price of more than €1m.
The milling and packaging plant closed around ten years ago with the loss of 26 jobs.
The site just off the main street of Sallins village extends to approx. 1.49 ha (3.67 acres).
The area includes several vacant commercial buildings.
