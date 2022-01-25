Search

25 Jan 2022

€1.6 million in summer works funding for Kildare schools welcomed by Senator

€1.6 million in summer works funding for Kildare schools welcomed by Senator

File Pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

25 Jan 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

€1.6 million in funding from the Summer Works Programme for 2022 scheme has been secured for a number of Kildare schools.

The news was welcomed by Fianna Fáil education spokesperson Senator Fiona O' Loughlin, who said: "I am delighted to have been able to help secure €1.6m in Summer Works funding for Kildare schools."

"School communities in Kildare have done an exceptional job in adapting to the changes required to operate safely in a Covid-19 environment, and I have no doubt they will continue to provide a top-class education to all students."

The Newbridge politician said that a total of seven primary schools and four post primary schools will share the allocation: "I am pleased that this announcement is timely and gives schools good lead-in time to plan and deliver the projects in summer 2022.

Senator Fiona O' Loughlin

"Local principals and their staff and leadership teams have taken on so much over the last two years and are doing a phenomenal job, so I emphasised the importance of allowing adequate time for them in terms of this year’s summer works.

"I am grateful to Minister Foley and her officials for liaising so proactively on this and look forward to continuing to work with and support the school communities in South Kildare," she concluded.

In related news, Senator Fiona O' Loughlin joined a number of politicians last week in welcoming the announcement that the government would bring in a St Brigid's Day bank holiday from 2023.

€20,000 bill for mediation between Kildare County Council and Department of Defence over dumping near Donnelly's Hollow in Curragh

Kildare theatres look forward to full houses

Drama

Petition calls for Kildare County Council to reverse changes to Main Street in Newbridge

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media