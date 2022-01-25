PICTURES: Out and About at The Monread, Naas, as Covid-19 restrictions lift

Photographer Aishling Conway was at The Monread in Naas last Saturday night as Covid-19 hospitality restrictions lifted across Kildare and punters flocked back to bars and pubs.
Dazio Silva and John McGauran
