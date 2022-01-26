Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, January 26

May their gentle souls rest in peace: RIP Michael O'Connor, Bill Bryan and Frank Lawlor
The death has occurred of Bill (William) Bryan
Derrinturn, Carbury, Kildare / Geashill, Offaly
Bill passed away, unexpectedly, at home. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken partner Brenda, sisters Anne, Mary & Geraldine, brothers-in-law Tommy & Seamus, nephews Conor & Mark, niece Alix, Brenda's children; Ciarán & Orán, family friend Sarah, Aunt Nan, relatives, neighbours & his wide circle of friends.
May Bill's Soul Rest in Peace
Bill will repose at his partner's home (3 Cluain Dara, Derrinturn, Carbury, W91 RH36) on Wednesday the 26th of January from 4pm concluding with rosary at 8pm. Bill's funeral mass will be celebrated at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Raheen on Thursday the 27th of January followed by cremation at 2.20pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium. House strictly private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please do so below.
The death has occurred of Frank Lawlor
Churchview Lawns, Prosperous, Kildare / Dublin 8, Dublin
Lawlor, Frank, Churchview Lawns, Prosperous, Co. Kildare and formerly of South Earl St., Dublin 8. Frank passed away peacefully on 24th January 2022 at TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth. Devoted husband to the late Josie, loving brother of Marie (Curtin) and Michael. Remembering his siblings Patrick, Betty, Christy, Joan and Rita and his special niece Gemma. Sadly missed by his loving family, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, friends and great neighbours.
May he rest in peace
Funeral arrangements later.
Funeral Arrangements Later
The death has occurred of Tommy Mc Govern
Naas, Kildare / Swanlinbar, Cavan
Father of the late Emma, son of the late Charlie and Ellie and brother of the late Eileen Scully, Ballymote, Co Sligo. Deeply regretted by his wife Jayne, sons Lee, James and Adam, sisters Ann Sheanon, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, Mary Oakley, Dundalk, Co. Louth, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Tommy's remains will arrive to Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, via Main Street, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon on Wednesday. Burial immediately afterwards in the family plot in Killaduff Cemetery.
