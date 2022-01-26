Search

26 Jan 2022

Road to be closed for two months, Kildare County Council confirm

Road to be closed for two months, Kildare County Council confirm

26 Jan 2022 6:34 PM

Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed that a road will be closed for two months.

It is understood that KCC, on behalf of Tower Ltd., gives notice in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994 that it will close the following road during the period commencing from Tuesday, February 1 to Friday, March 25: the L6047 from R411 Ballymore Eustace to L6048 Coughlanstown.

This will be done in order to facilitate service installation and junction upgrade works on the L6047 Road.

For alternative routes, KCC said: "Westbound vehicles travelling on the R411 will be diverted along the R411 and onto the L6048 (Donode Little)."

"They will continue onto the L6048 (circa 1.80km) to Coughlanstown East.

"Eastbound vehicles travelling on the L6047 will be diverted left at Coughlanstown East (circa 1.80km) onto the L6048.  

"They will divert right at R411 (Donode Little) and continue on the R411 to Ballymore Eustace.

"Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána; emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained," KCC concluded.

A map of the area can be found here.

