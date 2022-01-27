Search

27 Jan 2022

Kildare bishops in Catholic and Church of Ireland faiths welcome bank holiday to honour St Brigid

Kildare's Féile Bhríde has large range of online events to celebrate St Brigid's Day

Senan Hogan

27 Jan 2022 11:33 AM

Bishop Pat Storey, Church of Ireland Bishop of Meath and Kildare, and Bishop Denis Nulty, Catholic Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin have welcomed the news that the Government has announced an additional bank holiday to take place around Saint Brigid’s Day is to be welcomed.  

In a joint statement, the senior clergymen said: "Brigid means many things to many people.  Symbol and story feature strongly in her life.  Brigid was born around 454 and died about 524.  For people of faith Saint Brigid represents that transition from paganism to Christianity in Celtic Ireland.  In 480 she founded her monastery in Kildare, the church of the oak tree.  Every school child knows the song of Brigid and how her cloak covered the area we know today as the Curragh, Saint Brigid’s Field. Brigid is linked with the earth, with agriculture, particularly ploughing, sowing, milking, butter-making and, of course, vibrant Christian faith.  Brigid was extravagant in her hospitality. 

"It is very appropriate that a new public holiday will honour Saint Brigid.  As the secondary saint in Ireland to Patrick, for too long she has been lost in his shadow.  We warmly welcome the news that Brigid is being rightly, and long after time, acknowledged."

