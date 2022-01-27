Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, January 27

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Dillon Forde (née Brady)

Clane, Kildare / Naas, Kildare



Dillon Forde (nee Brady), Ellen (Nellie), Clane, Co. Kildare and Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Monread Rd., Naas, Co. Kildare, January 26th 2022, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, following a short illness, beloved wife of the late Thomas, deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael P., son John, daughter Sara, step-son John, son-in-law Joe, daughters-in-law Bernie and Deirdre, grandchildren, brother Philip, sisters Peggy, Kay and Yvonne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, staff of Larchfield Park Nursing Home, friends and colleagues in NHI and ICA.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 1.30pm to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 2pm funeral mass, followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas

Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday at 2pm by clicking on the following link :https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Frank Lawlor

Churchview Lawns, Prosperous, Kildare / Dublin 8, Dublin



Lawlor, Frank, Churchview Lawns, Prosperous, Co. Kildare and formerly of South Earl St., Dublin 8. Frank passed away peacefully on 24th January 2022 at TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth. Devoted husband to the late Josie, loving brother of Marie (Curtin) and Michael. Remembering his siblings Patrick, Betty, Christy, Joan and Rita and his special niece Gemma. Sadly missed by his loving family, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, friends and great neighbours.

May he rest in peace

Frank will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Friday from 3pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal from the funeral home on Saturday morning at approx. 10:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery, Prosperous. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://prosperousparish.net/webcam

Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Noel McGovern

Great Connell, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Artillery Place. Peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen daughters Sheila and Meabh, son Noel, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters Peggy, Marie, Sheila (Rip), brother Phil (RIP), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Noel Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Sunday from 5pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Noel's cremation service will be live streamed from 1.45pm on https://www.mountjerome.ie

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Ken Payne

Newhaven, Quinsboro, Monasterevin, Kildare / Tallaght, Dublin



Formerly of Nutgrove & Tallaght, Co. Dublin. Beloved husband of Maria and much loved father of Lisa, Darren and Carl. Deeply regretted by his loving son in law Rob, daughters in law Kinga and Cyrilla, grandchildren, Hannah, Emily, Lily and Mia, brothers Eamon and Alan, sisters in law Catherine, Anne and Margaret, extended family, relatives & friends.

May he Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am in St Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin followed by service in Mount Jerome Crematorium at 12.45pm.

http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

The death has occurred of Matty Poynton

Derrybeg, Edenderry, Offaly / Straffan, Kildare



Peacefully in Tullamore Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving family, relatives and friends.

May Matty Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Reposing on Friday from 12 noon with removal to Newlands Cross Crematorium at 1pm arriving for 2.20pm Cremation. Please wear a face covering. No flowers please, donations to Friends of Tullamore Hospital.

House private please.