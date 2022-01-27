Burglars make off with 55 inch TV from Naas home in Kildare

Photo of a a 55 inch TV
Naas Gardaí are investigating after a 55 inch TV was stolen from a home in the town.
The incident happened in the Eustace Demesne area off Craddocksotwn on Wednesday, January 19.
It's believed the occupant was in the property at the time.
Anybody with information is to contact Naas Garda Station.
