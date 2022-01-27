Kildare Garda checkpoint detects several offences

The Multi-Agency Checkpoint / PHOTO: Kildare Garda Division
Kildare Gardai carried out a joint operation with Revenue's Customs Officers, the Road Safety Authority and the Health and Safety Authority in Athy yesterday.
Garda units from Kildare District, Garda Roads Policing, and members of the District Detective Unit under the direction of Supt Walker Walker carried out the multi agency checkpoint.
Gardaí said the operation targeted unaccompanied drivers, vehicles using green diesel, immigration offences, drugs offences and general road traffic offences.
A number of offences were detected and a vehicle was seized.
