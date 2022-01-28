LATEST: New DIY superstore open in Naas area

The new Screwfix store in Naas
DIY giant Screwfix is currently operating in its new Naas store.
The outlet is located in Tougher's Business Park behind the Top Oil service station.
To date, Screwfix has more thant 20 stores open in Ireland including an outlet in Newbridge.
Last September, the company hired for positions in Naas such as Branch Manager, Assistant Manager, Retail Supervisor and Retail Assistant.
Screwfix, which opened its first store in Ireland in 2019 sells more than 10,000 products such as power tools, workwear, heating and electrical appliances.
It also sells 24,000 products on its site, which customers can order online and collect from their local Screwfix store.
