Kildare town concert by Philip Scott raises over €2k for Ukrainian refugees

The cheque presentation
On foot of a very successful concert in the CWMS in Kildare town recently, singer Philip Scott made presentation of €2,638.60 towards the Ukranian refugee crisis.
Meanwhile Philip is performing his tribute to Count John McCormack concert in Riverbank Theatre on April 30.
The concert tells the riveting story of Cormack's life, a rags to riches tale of an Irish man from Moore Abbey, Monasterevin who had a profile similar to Pavarotti and a voice to match.
Philip navigates his life in music accompanied by Liam Quinlivan who narrates the prose.
A most enjoyable evening of music and history is promised.
