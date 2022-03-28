PHOTO GALLERY: Kildare people turn out for Mother's Day at Naas racecourse

On Sunday March 27, Naas racecourse kicked of their 2022 flat season. There were eight great races on the day and the feature races include the listed Plusvital Devoy Stakes, the Madrid Handicap. For the kids, there were goodie bags, a race simulator, face painting and even a magic show.
For this raceday, Naas Racecourse said they will be donating all of their gate & race card sales to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.
Pictured above, Jamie and Lisa Carter.
Photo by Aishling Conway
Click Next to see the following photo
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.