Playground near Ellistown GAA club to remain closed for tomorrow, Kildare County Council confirms

Pic: Kildare County Council
The playground near Ellistown GAA club will remain closed for tomorrow, Kildare County Council (KCC) has said.
The area is currently closed today, and will remain closed for tomorrow, Wednesday March 30, 2022.
According to KCC, this is 'to facilitate the importation of new sand to refresh playground surfaces.'
The playground will reopen on Thursday, March, 31 2022.
KCC added that queries can be directed to parks@kildarecoco.ie, and apologised for any inconvenience caused.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.