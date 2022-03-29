Kildare Garda appeal to find owners of suspected stolen power tools

Some of the tools on display / PHOTO: Kildare Garda Division
Kildare Gardai have recovered a number of power tools which are believed to be stolen.
The property was recovered during a planned search in Castledermot last week.
Gardaí said a man in his late 30s have been charged in relation to the incident.
He is due to appear at Athy District Court on April 12 next.
