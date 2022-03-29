Disqualified driver arrested by Kildare gardaí for travelling at 178kph in a 120kph zone

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
A disqualified driver was arrested by Kildare gardaí for travelling at 178kph in a 120kph zone.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter: "Naas Roads Policing unit were conducting speed-checks on the M4 in North Kildare when they detected this car traveling at speed of 178kph in a 120kph Zone."
"Using the Mobility App, it was found that they were also disqualified."
Gardaí added that the driver was subsequently arrested & the car was seized.
