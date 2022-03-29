PHOTOS: Kildare buyers may fall for bungalow bliss with €160k guide price

The property for sale / PHOTO: BIDX.1
This detached four bedroom bungalow is going under the hammer at an online auction on Thursday.
There are gardens to the front and rear of the property in Listowel, Co Kerry.
The property extends to approximately 126 sq. m (1,356 sq. ft).
It's on a site area spanning approximately 0.24 hectares (0.59 acres).
The home is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €8,400 per annum.
