Kildare's response to Ukraine refugees has united local communities - Senator

The response to the plight of people in war-torn Ukraine has united communities across Kildare, Senator Fiona O’Loughlin said.

The Kildare South politician was speaking during a March 23 debate in the Seanad on the Russian invasion and the humanitarian crisis.

Senator O’Loughlin said: “The outpouring of support from the Irish people continues. The humanity our people have shown is nothing short of phenomenal.

“I have been liaising with Ukrainians and volunteers throughout my area of south Kildare.

“We really have managed to unite people in this effort.

“The crisis has brought communities together in a meaningful way but more needs to be done on the co-ordination of the community response.”

She added: “Throughout the country, we are seeing men and women, young and old, coming together and going to extraordinary lengths to support the Ukrainians.

“My friend has found homes for more than 100 families in private households.

“In my housing estate in Newbridge, young children have been going door to door selling blue and yellow cupcakes to raise money for the Irish Red Cross.

“My neighbours, Freddie and Breda Reid, have already taken in a family of seven and I have registered to take people into my home.”

The politician added that local hospitality businesses have given their premises for volunteers to meet.

She explained: “Pharmacies have sourced badly needed medical supplies to send to Ukraine. Local schools have contributed and Ardscoil na Tríonóide in Athy is one school in particular because Stephen Prior, who is doing a transition year placement with me, goes to school there.”

Senator O’Loughlin recently visited the Council of Europe in Strasbourg to engage with nine female parliamentarians from Ukraine.

She added: “Seeing the pain and terror in their faces and listening to their experiences was incredible. One of the parliamentarians brought her two young daughters with her because there was nobody at home to mind them as their father, grandfather, uncles etc. were off fighting.

“As hard as it was to listen to these women, it was harder to say goodbye when they left to travel back overland to Ukraine.”