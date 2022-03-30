Road safety changes are being trialled in Kildare town

A series of measures aimed at making Sallins safer for pedestrians and cyclists are being trialled in the town.

The traffic calming initiative and cycle scheme are interim proposals, which emerged last year after years of campaigning to make the main road through the town safer for all road users.

“It’s important to note that this is an interim scheme. Consultants have been appointed and will spend the next few weeks and months assessing how it is working or not. Later on this year they will present the design of the permanent scheme and everyone will have an opportunity to have their say, make a submission and ensure that the permanent scheme works for everybody using the roads,” said Cllr Carmel Kelly.

She said the project is also aimed at making Sallins safer for vulnerable road users with the addition of a significant length of cycle track and “a greater separation between pedestrians and motor vehicles.”

Some concerns raised locally is a lack of high visibility bollards and this is due to a lack of stock but Cllr Kellys says differently coloured bollards may be used at junctions.

Cllr Kelly said there are also concerns about the proximity of the bollards to junctions.

Concern has been expressed about free movement of emergency service vehicles but there is adequate room to allow for this.

The width of the road through the town is six metres or more and this is appropriate given the location. The six metre width reduces traffic speed and discourages large vehicles driving through the town.

In some places the middle lane facilitating a turn into residential estate is no more but a single lane entrance is regarded as safer.

Additional work is due to take place in the coming weeks including a new footpath on the Clane Road (north of Castlefen on the west side); widening the footpath on the opposite side at Castlefen as well as providing a pedestrian crossing point and pedestrian island south of Castlefen.

New junction tables (raised sections of road with ramps) are planned for Hillview, Castlefen, Castlesize, Sallins Park, Canal Road and Osberstown Drive.

Speed control platforms or “speed bumps” are planned for Osberstown View and the Osberstown Road/Sallins Road junction and segregated cycle tracks, created with road markings and flexible bollards, are earmarked for the areas between the canal and Sallins Park on both sides and on Osberstown Road/M7 bridge and Osberstown, also on both sides.

A shared footway and cycle track is planned for the route between M7 bridge and Osberstown and between Canal Road and Millbank link road.