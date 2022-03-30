Search

31 Mar 2022

Free and confidential support clinic for those affected by domestic violence returns to Newbridge, Kildare

Newbridge Family Resource Centre

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

30 Mar 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A free and confidential support clinic for those affected by domestic violence (DV) will return to Newbridge this Friday.

The event, which will be held in association with DV service Teach Tearmainn, will offer support and advice to those who are concerned that they or someone they know if being controlled or abused by their partner.

The clinic will be attended by a DV outreach worker, and will subsequently hold a new clinic every following Friday.

Registration is not needed.

The first clinic will take place from 9am to 12pm at Newbridge Family Resource Centre on Friday, April 1.

Please note that this clinic will operate on a first come, first serve basis.

Further information can be found by asking for Gráinne at 087 298 8818, or by emailing admin@newbridgefrc.ie.

