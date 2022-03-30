Motorist arrested by Kildare gardaí in Newbridge for driving under the influence of cocaine

File Pic
A motorist was arrested by Kildare gardaí in Newbridge for driving under the influence of cocaine.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter: "Naas Roads Policing unit on patrol in Newbridge area observed a car being driven in an erratic manner.
"Driver tested positive for Cocaine on a roadside test & was arrested."
"Proceedings to follow."
The tweet also included an appeal to the public from gardaí to never drive under the influence.
