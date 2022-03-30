'Utterly inexcusable': Kildare Senator hits out at litter levels in south of the county

A Senator from Newbridge in Kildare has hit out at the 'horrific' litter levels in south of the county.

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O' Loughlin said in a statement: "Illegal dumping is a huge issue nationwide, but it is something that unfortunately we are very familiar with in South Kildare."

Referring to the recent announcement that local councils will have the ability to use GDPR-compliant technologies such as CCTV to detect and prevent illegal dumping and littering, she added: "We need to see perpetrators of illegal dumping brought to justice."

File Pic: Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O' Loughlin

The Newbridge native explained: "We have seen horrific levels of dumping throughout South Kildare in recent years, especially in the Curragh and it is utterly inexcusable.

"We have seen a rise in illegal dumping, in illegal encampments in recent times and also significant damage at the Gibbet Rath... it needs to be tackled and we need to protect our environment.

"We absolutely need to tackle the issue of dumping and this is a significant support in doing so," she concluded.

Senator O' Loughlin recently made headlines when she praised the response to the plight of people in war-torn Ukraine.

She said that it has 'united communities across Kildare.'