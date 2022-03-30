Residential accommodation units proposed for Maynooth, Kildare, planning permission documents show

File Pic
A number of residential accommodation units have been proposed for Maynooth, new planning permission documents have shown.
The documents show that one Martin Heslin is seeking consent from Kildare County Council (KCC) to develop the units at Smithstown House in Smithstown, Maynooth.
The proposed development will consist of: the conversion of existing outbuildings into four residential accommodation units, the demolition of existing milking parlour and the construction of a two-storey, pitched roof residential building containing two apartments.
Permission for the installation of a new effluent treatment and disposal system, and all associated site works, is also being sought by Mr Heslin.
The date received is listed as March 28, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as May 1 and May 22 respectively.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.