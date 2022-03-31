New apartments being planned in Nurney in south Kildare

FILE PHOTO
Two apartments are being planned in the Nurney area.
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for the change of use of existing first floor office located in Walterstown.
Documents say a one bedroom apartment and a studio apartment are planned.
Planners will have several weeks to study the application before making a decision to grant or refuse planning permission.
The information is on the Construction Information Services database.
