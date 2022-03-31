PHOTOS: Gardaí hop to the rescue of rabbit stuck in car

The rabbit was rescued from the grille of the car
This was the scene of a dramatic rescue of a rabbit from the grill of a car.
Clonmel Gardaí were on patrol this morning when they found this pet in distress.
The white and brown animal was trapped behind the grille of a car.
He was rescued and Gardaí are now looking find his home.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station at 0522-617-7640.
