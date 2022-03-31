Search

31 Mar 2022

Apartments planned for a Kildare town

Development

Apartments planned for a Kildare town

Naas

Paul O'Meara

31 Mar 2022 8:33 PM

paul@leinsterleader.ie

A planning application has been lodged to build apartments in Naas town.

The request, by Colette Sheppard, seeks approval to build four apartments with two bedrooms each - in two blocks, each two storeys high.

The application envisages the demolition of single storey side extensions (total area to be demolished 143m²) to the sides of existing semi-detached dwellings as well as the upgrade of facades to front and rear elevations of existing semi-detached dwellings. 

The development is planned for Loch Buí, Fairgreen, close to the Tyre Source business premises.

A decision on the application is due before the end of May and submissions must be made by April 27 to Kildare County Council.

