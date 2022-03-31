Senator O’Loughlin welcomes Kildare County Council's Local Just Transition Plan

Kildare based Senator Fiona O’Loughlin has welcomed the publication of the Local Just Transition Plan for West Kildare in the Seanad.

Senator O’Loughlin said: “The purpose of the local just transition plan for west Kildare is to support and advance sustainable development in rural Kildare, including Athy, the Rathangan and Kildare town area, Allenwood, Derrinturn and Carbury.”

The plan was published Monday by Kildare County Council. The focus of the plan identifies projects to support and advance sustainable social, economic, and environmental development in the transition to a low carbon future in the West Kildare region.

“There was extensive consultation with small community groups, Kildare County Council and Bord na Móna, with some 15 actions being identified," Senator O'Loughlin added.

“Two of significant note include the opportunity for a new national peatlands park. That would be the first national peatlands park in the country and the only national park in the midlands. In addition the call for actions in relation to the blueway and greenway.”

Concluding, Senator O’Loughlin said: “I want to commend Kildare County Council and Joe Boland in particular for the extensive work done on this plan and I look forward to seeing it progress.”