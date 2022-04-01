Kildare U20 hurling manager previews this weekend's season opener with Meath

Kildare U20’s hurling manager Eoin Stapleton says his side are not looking anywhere but at their next opponents Meath for their campaign opener next weekend.

“The round robin is nice because you have those two or three games in but knockout means we can't look past Meath. We don't need to look at any other match except Meath,” Stapleton said.

“We got the maximum out of the last lads year and we got to a quarter final. As long as we get the maximum out of them again we can't say fairer than that.”

Stapleton took over as manager of the team in September 2021 but the Limerick native is no stranger to this group of players having been involved with the minor setup for four years and last year as a selector for the U20’s last year.

“When we lost to Offaly last year we had 17 lads out of the squad that were eligible for underrage this year but unfortunately we have lost five of those through injuries for the season. That makes this a very tough campaign,” Stapleton explained.

“We had a goal at the start of the year which would have been to ensure a stronger achievement than last year but we have taken that off the table. We won't set any other target than the here and now against Meath.”

The U20’s squad at full capacity boasts five Kildare senior hurlers but Stapleton has lost David Qualter and Conor Treacy to injury with Conan Boran returning who was injured in Naas’ run to the All-Ireland intermediate run.

“We had a challenge match recently and all the available senior players made it down to us but we are cognizant of the Christy Ring.”

Among those available are Cathal McCabe and Paul Dolan both of whom have impressed at senior level. But the senior side’s Christy Ring Cup game against Mayo coming on April 10 could limit their under-20’s contribution.

But despite scheduling conflicts and injuries Stapleton has remained optimistic and is excited to get the campaign underway, he said: “We’re looking forward to it, we appreciate the support of the county board with regards to the squad, everything we have asked for we have gotten. We are leaving no stone unturned to get ready.”

Fixtures

Leinster U20 Hurling, Kildare v Meath, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, Saturday, April 2, throw-in 2 pm.

Electric Ireland Leinster MFC, Rd 2, Kildare v Longford, St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Saturday April 2, 12 noon.