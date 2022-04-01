Kildare minor and U20 teams named

Kildare are in action this Saturday at both Leinster Minor Football Level and Leisnter U20 Hurling level with the footballers taking on Longford at St Conleth's Park at 12 noon, while the U20 hurlers travel to Pairc Tailteann to play Meath (2 pm). The line-outs for both have been announced and are as follows:
Leinster MFC Round 2
KILDARE v Longford: Fintan Quinn Naas; Evan O'Briain Naas, Eoin Lawlor Naas, Cormac O'Sullivan Celbridge; Ben Ryan Round Towers, James Harris Castlemitchell, Jamie McGuirk Naas; Ryan Rainey Johnstownbridge, Cian O'Reilly Raheens; Eoin Cully Carbury, Killian Browne Celbridge, Cillian Geraghty Maynooth; Ben Loakman Sarsfields, Ryan Sinkey Naas, Tom Kelly Naas.
Subs: Calum Doran Clane, Cathal Moore Sarsfields, Conor Kelly Athy, Daire Gilmartin Raheens, Daniel Hamill Raheens, DJ Percival Robertstown, Evan Gilmartin Raheens, Glen Carter Cappagh, Jack Egan Maynooth, Jack Ryan Round Towers, James Loughman Sarsfields, Jay O’Brien Round Towers, Joe Cunningham Allenwood, Joe Hanamy St. Laurence's, Mark Cleary Celbridge, Michael Stokes Kilcock, Niall Cramer Raheens, Padraig Daly Round Towers, Patrick Donohue Milltown
Ross Harris Castlemitchell, TJ Nolan St. Laurence's.
Leinster U20 Hurling Championship
KILDARE V Meath: Alo Hackett Eire Og Chorra Choill; Pater O'Donoghue Naas, Matthew Eustace Maynooth, Daniel O'Meara Maynooth; Paul Dolan, Eire Og Corra Choill, Conan Boran Naas, Cian Shanahan Clane; Jack Higgins Eire Og Corrr Choill, Ciaran Flanagan Maynooth; Cathal McCabe Maynooth, Rossa Stapleton Garryspilane, Farran O'Sullivan Naas; Conn Kehoe Moorefield, Darragh Melville Leixllip, Fionn Mayer Naas.
Subs: Ben Loughlin Naas; Liam O'Reilly Naas; Ciaran Kirwan Celbridge; Enda O'Neill Naas; Charlie Sheridan Naas; Aidan O'Brien Moorefield; Alan Tobin Naas; Sean O'Connor Leixlip; Killian Harrington Naas.
