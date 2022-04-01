Leinster side named for Munster Thomond Park clash

Leo Cullen has named his Leinster Rugby team, as sponsored by Bank of Ireland, to take on Munster at Thomond Park tomorrow evening in round 15 of the URC (KO 7pm - LIVE on RTÉ, Premier Sports and URC TV).

The head coach is able to welcome back a selection of Irish international following the completion of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations a fortnight ago.

One of those, Garry Ringrose, will lead the side out as captain in Limerick. Alongside him in midfield is Robbie Henshaw while James Lowe, Jimmy O'Brien and Hugo Keenan make up the back line.

At half-back, Jamison Gibson-Park returns and will be partnered by Ross Byrne.

The front row sees one change from last week against Connacht with Ed Byrne replacing Peter Dooley to join James Tracy and Michael Ala'alatoa.

Jack Dunne makes his first start of the season in the second row where he links up with Devin Toner in front of a back row of Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.

Among the replacements, Cullen can call upon Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, Josh Murphy, Luke McGrath, Ciarán Frawley and Max Deegan.

Leinster Rugby v Munster (appearances in brackets):

15. Hugo Keenan (38)

14. Jimmy O'Brien (45)

13. Garry Ringrose CAPTAIN (94)

12. Robbie Henshaw (60)

11. James Lowe (59)

10. Ross Byrne (120)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (108)

1. Ed Byrne (80)

2. James Tracy (139)

3. Michael Ala'alatoa (16)

4. Devin Toner (276)

5. Jack Dunne (17)

6. Caelan Doris (47)

7. Josh van der Flier (106)

8. Jack Conan (109)

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan (21)

17. Cian Healy (241)

18. Tadhg Furlong (119)

19. Ross Molony (131)

20. Josh Murphy (55)

21. Luke McGrath (167)

22. Ciarán Frawley (47)

23. Max Deegan (80)

Referee - Christophe Ridley (RFU)