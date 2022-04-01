Kildare's Manguard Plus sweeps the boards at inaugural Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPA’s)

Manguard Plus, Ireland’s largest privately owned Irish security company won the majority of awards at the first ever Outstanding Security Performance Awards ( OSPAs) to be held in Ireland .

The Kildare company had the highest number of finalists, and ultimately winners, in the much anticipated independent awards, and won accolades including Outstanding Contract Security Guarding Company, Outstanding Contract Security Manager/ Director and Outstanding Security Consultant.

Its founder and Managing Director, Sean Hall won the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ in tribute to the huge contribution he has made to the professional security company in Ireland and beyond.

The independent awards, established by leading respected Professor of Criminology, Martin Gill, were launched in Ireland to recognise companies, people, products and initiatives that make a significant contribution to the Irish security sector.

The judges were selected by the leading security associations in Ireland, and all signed up to a strict ethics policy to ensure no conflict of interest.

Professor Martin Gill, Founder of the OSPAs says; “We are delighted by the interest we received especially in this first year. These awards are different as they serve to recognise the whole industry; they are independent and are run on strict ethical principles creating a level playing field for all”.

“The judging panel had no easy task in assessing the winners, as the score threshold was incredibly high.”

“Those who won are literally outstanding in their field”

“We very much look forward to building on the success of this year when we return in 2023.”

The OSPA judges said Manguard Plus had demonstrated commitment to excellence and professionalism through its continual dedication to both upskilling its own staff and latterly, the entire security industry.

In particular they singled out the part paid by Manguard Plus and the International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO), who entered into a joint agreement to provide IFPO-certified security courses to the Irish security sector.

The joint initiative saw the first Certified Protection Officer (CPO) examination in Ireland, with 35 security professionals successfully completing the exams.

This year, 20 security professionals are to sit the Certified Supervisor and Security Manager (CSSM) for the first time. The courses are available for all security sector employees in Ireland, regardless of their employer. Judges felt that this initiative was ground-breaking and provided a globally recognised education pathway for the security industry in Ireland.

Sean Hall, Managing Director of Manguard Plus expressed his delight at the numerous wins for the company.

“We are consistently stiving to be the best at what we do and the fact that we won so many OSPA’s is a ringing endorsement of our work. I’m particularly proud of the fact that the huge work we do around professional training, upskilling and equipping our team has been recognised. Our staff are our best asset, our clients have confidence in us because of the excellent professionalism and dedication of our staff, and to see them winning in really important sections is an incredible but much deserved achievement," he said.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the Manguard Plus employees who reached the final as that was no mean feat, competition was very tough.”

“I am delighted for all the staff at Manguard Plus, it is their team effort that has made us what we are today”

The 2022 winners representing Manguard Plus are:

Outstanding Contract Security Manager/Director – employed by a contract security company

Leo Harris – Chief Operating Officer Manguard Plus

Outstanding Contract Security Company (Guarding)

Manguard Plus Limited

Outstanding Security Training Initiative

IFPO Certified Security Training Programmes – Manguard Plus & IFPO International

Outstanding Security Consultant

Garry Bergin – Manguard Plus

Lifetime Achievement

Sean Hall, MD, Manguard Plus

Winners were announced at a networking lunch following an industry-wide ‘Thought Leadership Summit’ at the Radisson Blu in Dublin.