Monasterevin Community Centre AGM takes place next week

AGM
Monasterevin Community Centre is holding its Annual General Meeting next Wednesday April 6.
It begins at 8.30 in the Community Centre. Updates will be give on progress made over the last year, as well as future plans for the centre and refurbishment works. All are welcome to attend
