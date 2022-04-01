Kildare Senator confirms repairs of potholes in Newbridge Cemetery

A Senator from Kildare has raised awareness over the presence of dangerous potholes in Newbridge Cemetery.

Labour Senator Mark Wall, along with Newbridge Labour Representative Gerard Delaney, both said that they are 'happy to advise that Kildare County Council (KCC) has carried out a comprehensive survey which includes significant internal pathways remedial and other maintenance works and this has now gone out to tender.'

They added that KCC further advise that, as a result of the above, the required repairs should be completed in a timeframe of approximately two months.

Welcoming the news that Newbridge Cemetery will have the necessary repairs carried out shortly, Senator Wall said: "We are delighted that our representations have been taken and board by KCC and that the current unacceptable and dangerous walkways at Newbridge Cemetery will be repaired in the coming weeks.

File Pic: Labour Senator Mark Wall

"Sadly due to Covid restrictions many families have not had the opportunity to mourn their loved ones as they would have wished and dangerous pathways within Newbridge Cemetery has also meant many could not gain access to gravesides to mark special occasions, we are very grateful to KCC for their work to date and look forward to the completion of the required works."

Mr Delaney added: "The current state of the walkways at Newbridge Cemetery is simply not acceptable and may lead to serious injury if not urgently addressed.

"This matter has been raised with KCC on several occasions and I am very happy to see the issues will be resolved in a timely manner.

He continued: "With the restrictions eased and as the weather improves the number of visitors to Newbridge Cemetery is bound to increase and the very least those who want to pay their respects to their loved ones should expect is to be able to make their way to the graveside safely.

"I can understand that the restrictions made addressing repairs difficult and we would like to thank the Director of Services for their assistance in ensuring that visitors to Newbridge Cemetery will be able to access the graves of their loved ones safety once the repairs are completed."

