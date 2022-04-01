Search

Veterinary clinic in Newbridge, Kildare offers information for Ukrainian pets entering into Ireland

01 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

A veterinary clinic based in Newbridge has offered its expert information regarding Ukrainian pets arriving into Ireland.

It follows after the Department of Agriculture issued advice to vets nationwide with information regarding pets accompanying their owners fleeing from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and seeking refuge in Ireland.

The Dept notably said that it was waiving normal requirements regarding vaccinations, tapeworm treatment and micro-chipping in recognition of the 'exceptional circumstance created by the invasion of Ukraine.'

Newbridge Veterinary Clinic has said that it is working alongside the government to offer support for and services for all Ukrainian pets, and added that the entry restrictions have eased for fleeing pets in order to prevent delayed moving times.

The clinic elaborated: "If the pets are unvaccinated against rabies, it is vital for these unvaccinated pets entering Ireland to self quarantine for three months, as advised by the Dept of Agriculture.

"During this time, if these animals become unwell and require our veterinary services, you must notify us that the pet is undergoing quarantine so we can facilitate and prepare for consultations safely without putting any other pet at risk."

The clinic also pointed out that the govt has offered a scheme for Ukrainian pets regarding rabies vaccinations, microchipping, tapeworm treatment and passports.

"We have signed up to support this service: of you have, or know of any Ukrainian pets entering (or have already entered) Ireland, feel free to give us a call and we’ll help you sort you out," they added.

The statement was accompanied by a photograph of a dog named Gigi in the clinic's care, who was sporting the Ukrainian colours of blue and yellow.

The clinic added that Gigi is 'recovering fantastically after a big surgery to remove a foreign body.'

