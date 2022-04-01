Search

02 Apr 2022

'Pushing, spitting and abuse' - Ryanair calls for intervention amid airport queue chaos

Recruitment and training of new staff is being blamed for the lengthy queues at Dublin Airport

Lili Lonergan

01 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Ryanair has called for the Department of Transport to hold an emergency meeting of the National Air Transport Facilitation Committee (NATFAC) to deal with the security queues at Dublin Airport.

Earlier this week the DAA issued a statement apologising to traveler's who had missed their fights due to the lengthy queues.

The Irish airline said it wants "rapid effective" solutions to the issue, which will inevitably emerge again this coming weekend.

The DAA said a "log jam" was the cause for the delays adding the recruitment and training of new staff was to blame following the disruption of international travel over the past two years due to the pandemic.

Chief Executive of the DAA, Dalton Philips said staff levels need to reach 900, which at the moment stands at 600.

Meanwhile airport staff have reported high levels of abuse from customers who have experienced flight delays and cancellations. 

Verbal and physical abuse have been reported in recent days with staff saying they have even been spat at.

Security staff have said they want the now airport police or Gardaí to intervene and protect them from traveler's who become angry and irate due to the disruptions.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, SIPTU aviation sector organiser Niall Philips said:

"Members have confirmed incidents of alleged pushing and spitting and abuse and other issues.

"Passengers are understandably frustrated, but no level of frustration can excuse this behaviour. This is not the fault of the workers.

"It is not clear if these have been isolated incidents or if they are becoming daily occurrences, but shop stewards are holding meetings to find out the issues.

"There is talk of airport police and even Gardaí coming in to protect workers, who are under extreme pressure."

