Search

02 Apr 2022

New chapter for Kildare's Killashee Hotel as it joins The FBD Hotels & Resorts family

New chapter for Kildare's Killashee Hotel as it joins The FBD Hotels & Resorts family

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

A new chapter in the story of Killashee began on Friday (April 1) as the hotel officially joined the FBD Hotels & Resorts family.

FBD Hotels & Resorts acquired Killashee Hotel from Tetrarch Capital for €25million, and have committed an investment of €1.1 million over the next three months with a total investment of €5 million by 2024. The immediate plans for Killashee include the refurbishment of the reception and entrance porch areas, The Terrace restaurant and The Bistro, which will have
clearly defined restaurant and bar areas. The Graydon Wing and its 70 bedrooms will be upgraded with new furnishings, televisions, Dyson hairdryers and Nespresso machines, contemporary luxuries with classic design, as part of this first phase.

The hotel, which is located outside Naas, becomes the sixth hotel in the company’s portfolio of luxury four-star and four-star superior hotels and resorts. Killashee joins The Heritage Hotel in Laois, Castleknock Hotel in Dublin, Faithlegg in Waterford, La Cala and Sunset Beach Club on the Costa del Sol in Spain, as part of one of Ireland’s leading hotel groups.

The four Star Killashee Hotel is well established as a leisure, corporate and wedding destination. Set on 55 acres of historic parkland, gardens and walkways, the 141 bedroom hotel has an award winning spa and leisure centre with swimming pool and hydrotherapy pool.

CEO of FBD Hotels & Resorts, David Kelly, who is originally from Kildare, said: “We are delighted to add Killashee Hotel to the FBD Hotels and Resorts portfolio. Killashee Hotel is a successful business with a longstanding reputation of excellence. As we embark on this next chapter with Killashee Hotel, we are excited to work with the management team to
continuously improve the hotel’s services and offering. We have both short-term and long-term investment plans for the hotel to include investments in the business, its infrastructure, and its people. We are confident that these investments will allow us to build on the successful reputation of Killashee Hotel, while continuing to maintain the highest quality standards in
hospitality going forward.”

FBD Hotels & Resorts is owned by farmer-owned investment company, Farmer Business Developments Plc. Headquartered in Ireland, FBD Hotels &amp; Resorts employs 900 people across its hotel and resort portfolio. The acquisition of Killashee Hotel sees a further 300 people join the group, as the company maintains full employment at the Kildare hotel. The addition of
Killashee Hotel brings the number of hotel rooms in the group’s portfolio to 1,078.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media