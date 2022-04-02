Big Kildare Interview: ‘Putin will either win... or end up dead’ — Former soldier weighs in on current Ukraine conflict

Russian president Vladimir Putin will either win the conflict in Ukraine or 'end up dead', according to a former soldier-turned- politician representing Kildare.

South Kildare Independent TD Dr Cathal Berry, who was a deputy commander in the Irish Army’s Ranger wing, made the comments while explaining his belief that the Ukraine-Russia conflict will soon face a standstill.

Dr Berry has been active on social media discussing the conflict, where he has expressed his sympathies to the Ukrainian people and the nation’s resistance.

He has also pointed to the fact that, due to the Budapest Memorandum in 1994, Ukraine handed over its nuclear weapons in Russia in return for security guarantees; a promise he says that Russia 'has clearly broken.'

In addition, he referred to Putin’s regime as 'devious' and 'irrational.'

Dr Berry also said that he 'absolutely' believes it is only a matter of time before Putin begins to order the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.

File Pic: Russian President Vladimir Putin

He explained: "This war will go the distance, until a stalemate occurs, and I think that Russia will eventually break this deadlock."

As for what other tactics Putin’s regime may consider, Dr Berry said: "The use of nuclear weapons is less likely, but there is still a big concern there that Putin may use them."

He also said that one of Ukraine’s neighbours, Moldova, could be a potential new target for the Russian military: "The only reason why other nations (near Ukraine) haven’t been invaded is because of the strong resistance within the Ukrainian people, who are fighting for their democracy and their rights.

Dr Berry continued: "Putin will either win, or he will end up a dead man… and he knows this, so he will likely escalate, because he knows he cannot be seen to lose face."

IRELAND’S ROLE

Dr Berry also applauded the role that Ireland has played in helping Ukrainian nationals and refugees: "You couldn’t ask the Irish public to do more to help the people of Ukraine.

"However, I would have preferred more contingency planning for the event back in December, when concerns about the conflict potentially breaking out were first raised by NATO."

Similarly, Dr Berry spoke positively of NATO’s role in monitoring the conflict: "NATO have been involved for ages; they have been planning on helping the Ukrainian army.

"They have been right to keep their distance… that further shows just how responsible NATO is," Dr Berry said, and added that it is the 'prerogative of the people' in non-NATO countries whether or not they wish to join the organisation.

Dr Berry said that he has been in touch with Russian nationals in Ireland who staunchly oppose Putin’s regime: "That just tells you that all is not well in Russian society right now: it’s very clear who the aggressor is in this case."

He also said that the conflict shows the need for smaller countries, like Ireland, to have 'a minimum, critical deterrent against potential invasion' from a larger superpower.

Dr Berry concluded: "This (invasion) will be looked on as a defining moment of the 21st century and geo-politics… it must fail, otherwise it will inspire more invasions.

"The world’s response to this crisis in Ukraine should be a deterrent to other nations that are considering invading another country."