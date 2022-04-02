Kildare minor footballers get better of Longford

Cillian Geraghty, Kildare
Kildare minor footballers chalked up their second win on the trot following their 2-12 to 1-8 win over Longford in St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this afternoon and with Offaly defeating Meath, also this afternoon, 3-6 to 2-8, it puts The Lilies in a very strong position before they take on Meath in their final group game, in two weeks time.
Longford led by three at the break against Kildare, 1-4 to 0-4, but with the strong wind on the Kildare backs in the second half they looked to be in a decent position against a decent looking Longford side.
An early point on the resumption from Ben Ryan followed by a penalty goal from Ben Loakman set up the home side and while the sides were level on 48 minutes, it was Kildare who kicked on, albeit with the help of a second converted penalty from the same Loakman, along with some excellent point taking.
The final score line may seem a bit harsh on Longford but no doubt Kildare deserved their win.
Final score: Kildare 2-12 Longford 1-8.
Scorers: Kildare, Ben Loakmn 2-3 (2 penalties), Killian Browne 0-2 (free), Tom Kelly 0-1, Ben Ryan 0-1, Ryan Rainey 0-1, Eoin Cully 0-1, Ryan Sinkey 0-1, Joe Hanamy 0-1 (free), Cian O'Reilly 0-1.
Longford, Matthew Carey 0-6 (5 frees), Patrick Moran 1-2.
KILDARE: Fintan Quinn (Naas); Evan O'Briain (Naas), Eoin Lawlor (Naas); Cormac O'Sullivan (Celbridge); Ben Ryan (Round Towers), James Harris cpt (Castlemitchell), James McGuirk (Naas); Ryan Rainey (Johnstownbridge), Cian O'Reilly (Raheens); Jay O'Brien (Round Towrs), Killian Browne (Celbridge), Cillian Geraghty (Maynooth); Ben Loakman (Sarsfields), Ryan Sinkey (Naas), Tom Kelly (Naas). Subs: Michael Stokes (Kilcock) for Evan O'Briain (37 minutes); Eoin Cully (Carbury) for Jay O'Brien (40 minutes); Joey Cunningham (Allenwood) for Killian Browne (52 minutes); Joey Hanamy (St Laurence's) for Cillian Gerghty (57 minutes); Conor Kelly (Athy) for Ryan Sinkey (63 minutes).s
LONGFORD: Caolan Hussey; Michael Murphy, Eamon Igoe, Conor Flynn; Jonathan Burke, Ruairí O'Toole, Jack Belton; Harry Mulville, Andrew Flynn; Brian Mulvey, Matthew Carey, Harry Kiernan; Ross Shield, Patrick Moran, Michael Flynn. Subs: Matthew McCormack for Harry Mulville (54 minutes); Cormac McCann for Michael Flynn (54 minutes).
REFEREE: James Foley, Carlow.
