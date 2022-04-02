Search

02 Apr 2022

Kildare minor footballers get better of Longford

Strong second half showing makes it two from two for Niall Cronin's side

Kildare minor footballers get better of Longford

Cillian Geraghty, Kildare

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

02 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare minor footballers chalked up their second win on the trot following their 2-12 to 1-8 win over Longford in St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this afternoon and with Offaly defeating Meath, also this afternoon, 3-6 to 2-8, it puts The Lilies in a very strong position before they take on Meath in their final group game, in two weeks time.

Longford led by three at the break against Kildare, 1-4 to 0-4, but with the strong wind on the Kildare backs in the second half they looked to be in a decent position against a decent looking Longford side.

An early point on the resumption from Ben Ryan followed by a penalty goal from Ben Loakman set up the home side and while the sides were level on 48 minutes, it was Kildare who kicked on, albeit with the  help of a second converted penalty from the same Loakman, along with some excellent point taking.

The final score line may seem a bit harsh on Longford but no doubt Kildare deserved their win.

Final score: Kildare 2-12 Longford 1-8.

Scorers: Kildare, Ben Loakmn 2-3 (2 penalties), Killian Browne 0-2 (free), Tom Kelly 0-1, Ben Ryan 0-1, Ryan Rainey 0-1, Eoin Cully 0-1, Ryan Sinkey 0-1, Joe Hanamy 0-1 (free), Cian O'Reilly 0-1.

Longford, Matthew Carey 0-6 (5 frees), Patrick Moran 1-2.


KILDARE: Fintan Quinn (Naas); Evan O'Briain (Naas), Eoin Lawlor (Naas); Cormac O'Sullivan (Celbridge); Ben Ryan (Round Towers), James Harris cpt (Castlemitchell), James McGuirk (Naas); Ryan Rainey (Johnstownbridge), Cian O'Reilly (Raheens); Jay O'Brien (Round Towrs), Killian Browne (Celbridge), Cillian Geraghty (Maynooth); Ben Loakman (Sarsfields), Ryan Sinkey (Naas), Tom Kelly (Naas). Subs: Michael Stokes (Kilcock) for Evan O'Briain (37 minutes); Eoin Cully (Carbury) for Jay O'Brien (40 minutes); Joey Cunningham (Allenwood) for Killian Browne (52 minutes); Joey Hanamy (St Laurence's) for Cillian Gerghty (57 minutes); Conor Kelly (Athy) for Ryan Sinkey (63 minutes).s


LONGFORD: Caolan Hussey; Michael Murphy, Eamon Igoe, Conor Flynn; Jonathan Burke, Ruairí O'Toole, Jack Belton; Harry Mulville, Andrew Flynn; Brian Mulvey, Matthew Carey, Harry Kiernan; Ross Shield, Patrick Moran, Michael Flynn. Subs: Matthew McCormack for Harry Mulville (54 minutes); Cormac McCann for Michael Flynn (54 minutes).


REFEREE: James Foley, Carlow.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media